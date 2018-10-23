Bollywood actors Parineeti Chopra and Siddarth Malhotra are two of the most dedicated actors of the industry. And this time too, they have proved that they can go to any extent for the success of their characters. For a wedding sequence in the movie, the actors had to shoot in a real 'tabela' with cows for almost 13 hours.

Bollywood stars Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra who are currently busy in the shoots of Ekta Kapoor’s directorial Jabariya Jodi spent long hours shooting a wedding sequence in a cowshed. With a different story line, this movie will highlight an interesting take on Pakadwa vivaah. Noted in the stated of Bihar, pakadwa vivaah is kidnapping of the groom and forcibly marrying him. It was the director Prashant’s demand for the scene that the sequence needs to be shot at a real tabela to make it look real and authentic.

He conceptualised it all beforehand and made elaborate wedding decorations with the smallest details. Supporting him in this, Parineeti and Sidharth decided they would not go in their vanity vans for a break and wouldn’t move out of the location as the set-up could get destroyed if anyone walked in or went outside.Everything including the lunch was arranged inside the chow-shed for them.

Surprisingly, the lead actor of the movie, Sidharth was the one who suggested movie’s title to the makers. After Namaste England, Parineeti is fully engaged with the shoots of her upcoming movie with Sidharth Malhotra which went on-floor months ago. The makers are now shooting it in and around Lucknow.

The film will hit the silver-screen featuring all the interesting names from industry like Javed Jaffrey who will be playing Sidharth Malhotra’s father, Gopal Dutt playing the role of an inspector, Sanjay Mishra as Parineeti’s father, Neeraj Sood as her father’s friend, Aparshakti Khurrana as Parineeti Chopra’s close friend and Chandan Roy Sanyal as Sidharth’s friend.

The movie that is slated to release next year is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh’s Karma Media Net.

