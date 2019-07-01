Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra are set to launch the trailer of their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. Helmed by Prashant Singh and bankrolled under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Karma Media & Entertainment and ALT Entertainment, Jabariya Jodi will release on August 2, 2019.

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: The wait for the trailer of upcoming film Jabariya Jodi starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra is almost over. Based against the backdrop of Pakadwa Shaadis, which involves the kidnapping of groomsmen, Jabariya Jodi has been directed by Prashant Singh and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Karma Media & Entertainment and ALT Entertainment.

Just hours ahead of the trailer launch, the makers of the film announced the time in an interesting manner. The poster features a tagline that reads that the wedding will be a jabariya surprise for the groom and the pheras will be taken at 12: 22 pm. The launch event has started in Mumbai and the trailer will be out anytime soon. As Sidharth and Parineeti collaborate on the big screen once again after 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee, the excitement among their fans is on an all-time high.

Several reports suggest that Jabariya Jodi will also feature a Bhojpuri dance number by Elli Avram. A remake of the song Kashi Hile Patna Hile, the song will feature a nok jhok between Sidharth and Elli Avram. Jabariya Jodi will hit the big screen on August 2, 2019. On the day of its release, the film will clash with Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Badshah’s film Khandaani Shafakhaana.

Alongside Jabariya Jodi, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in upcoming films like Saina biopic, The Girl On The Train remake and Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, will also be seen in upcoming films like Marjaavaan and Shershaah.

