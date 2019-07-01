Jabariya Jodi trailer: Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to amp up the entertainment quotient with the recreated version of Punjabi song Khadke Glassy. The trailer of their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi was released today and it gave a glimpse of their upcoming song. Jabariya Jodi is slated to hit the silver screens on August 2, 2019.

The trailer of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s film Jabariya Jodi is finally out and it is making a buzz for all the right reasons. With humour, romance and a good script, the team of Jabariya Jodi has managed to tick all the right boxes. The trailer of the film also takes us down the memory lane as we hear the lyrics and beats of hit 2000s song Khadke Glassy, promising a new remake in the making.

The new version of the song has been sung by Ashok Masti, who also crooned the original version. Singer Ashok Masti has sung the song alongside Jyotica Tangri while the song has been penned by Tanishk Bagchi. Expressing her excitement over the song, Parineeti said that the song has made everyone groove to its tunes. Since it is such a catchy and peppy song, it is very exciting to see it revamped in desi cool way.

Sharing insights from the shooting of the song, Parineeti said that they shot it over 3 days and it was no short of a big colourful party. The water sequence was the most enjoyable part for her and they had a complete blast. Parineeti added that when they wrapped up the song, the whole crew was drenched.

Sidharth Malhotra also talked about the song and said that he heard the song during his days in Delhi. The song has a desi masti, blang and a mela vibe. He revealed that the song has been choreographed by Bosco incorporating a lot of colour. He and Parineeti are dancing together after so many years and he is super excited for people to witness the masti of Khadke Glassy song.

Along with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, Jabariya Jodi also stars Javed Jaffrey, Aparshakti Khurrana, Ruslaan Mumtaz among many others. Slated to hit the silver screens on August 2, 2019, Jabariya Jodi will clash with Khandaani Shafakhana starring Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Badshah in prominent roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App