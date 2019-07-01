Jabariya Jodi trailer review: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are all set for their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi, which is a rom-com film directed by Prashant Singh. Recently, the makers of the film have released the trailer of the film. Watch the video here–

Jabariya Jodi trailer review: After winning the hearts, five years back with their hot chemistry in the romantic film Hasee Toh Phasee, Bollywood duo Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are back with another rom-com flick Jabariya Jodi. After teasing the fans with posters, finally the makers of the film have released the trailer of the film which is currently creating a buzz on the Internet.

The rom-com film is based on a Bihar’s concept of Pakadwa Shaadi where grooms are kidnapped before the wedding. Talking about the trailer, it is complete of a package of drama, love and comedy. With the essence of Bihar’s culture, powerful dialogues and strong comic liners, the trailer of the film is currently garnering positive reviews on social media. The 2 minutes 58 seconds trailer promises a fun ride which is high on romance and laughter.

Moreover, Sidharth Malhotra seems in his full form as Abhay Singh who is a Bihari thug, meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra in the role of Babli compliments him well. Overall, the trailer features the playful chemistry of Sidharth and Parineeti after 5 years on big screens.

Apart from Sidharth and Parineeti, the film also features Javed Jaffrey in the role of Sidharth’s father, Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjai Mishra in the role of Parineeti’s father, Neeraj Sood and Ruslaan Mumtaz in supporting roles. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 2, 2019.

Jabariya Jodi is helmed by Prashant Singh and is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh under the banners of ALT Entertainment, Karma Media & Entertainment and Balaji Motion Pictures.

