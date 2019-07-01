Jabariya Jodi trailer: Jabariya Jodi trailer to release in just an hour! To raise the excitement bar more the first poster from the trailer has been released where Parineeti Chopra is playing Holi in a crop top and black jeggings.

Jabariya Jodi trailer: The trailer of the romantic comedy film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra is all set to release today at 12:22 pm. To share the news of the trailer releasing in two hours, Balaji motions took to their twitter handle and shared a new poster captioned- Dulhe ke liye uski Shaadi hai ek Jabariya Surprise Aur pheron ka Mauhrat hai 12:22 pm.

Ahead of the trailer release, the makers have shared posters from the trailer. Posted a few minutes back, female lead Parineeti Chopra is dressed in a blue crop top and black jeggings as she poses for the camera with colors on her face and body. By the looks of it and the previous reports, the movie has many glimpses from Holi.

The movie Jabariya Jodi is based on instances of Pakadwa Shaadi which is prevalent in northern states of Bihar and is the whole story behind this film. Directed by Prashant Singh, produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Shailesh R Singh and bankrolled under the banner Balaji Motion and Zee Studios is all set to hit the silver screens this August 2, 2019.

Apart from starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, the romcom also stars varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

As some early reviews are coming in, let’s see what celebrities think about the trailer here:

Some trailers make you smile… even laugh. EktaKapoor & ShaileshSingh’s JabariyaJodi trailer is one such. Film looks like a mad hatter comedy… the trailer is truly entertaining. Film directed by first-time director PrashantSingh. @ektaravikapoor @SidMalhotra @ParineetiChopra — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) June 29, 2019

Prashant Singh has shot the movie at real locations in Uttar Pradesh to give justice to the film. With this movie, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra will be reuniting for a romantic movie for the second time after 2014.

Excited for the #JabariyaJodiTrailer that will be out tomorrow. @ParineetiChopra and @SidMalhotra share a mazedaar chemistry… Hearing great things about the trailer …. pic.twitter.com/ctto4IkAJc — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) June 30, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App