Jabariya Jodi trailer social media reaction: The much-awaited trailer of Jabariya Jodi, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles has finally been released by the makers of the film. The trailer of the rom-com has received positive reviews from fans on social media and they are saying that since the trailer looks interesting, they feel that the film will definitely be fun!

The movie, which has been helmed by Prashant Singh, is being bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh and is based on the old tradition of the kidnapping of the groom which mostly happens in Bihar. Also, it will be the first time that Sidharth Malhotra will be essaying the role of a Bihari thug on the silver screen.

Jabariya Jodi also stars Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Aparshakti Khurana, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neeraj Sood in supporting roles and is slated to hit the silver screen on August 2, this year. Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have previously worked together in comedy drama Hasee Toh Phasee which was a box office hit.

They have reunited for Jabariya Jodi after 4 years. Apart from Jabariya Jodi, Sidharth Malhotra will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Shershaah co-starring Kiara Advani and Marjaavaan co-starring Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh.

Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, will be seen in badminton champion Saina Nehwal’s biopic. Parineeti will also be seen in Arjun Kapoor-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Here are the social media reactions:

Super Impressive Yet Again @ParineetiChopra In #JabariyaJodiTrailer ❤😘 Loved Her Comic Timing , Anger And Everything Damn Beautiful , Gorgeous And Coolest 😍#JabariyaJodiOn2ndAug pic.twitter.com/TJP7txWgfG — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) July 1, 2019

Sid and Parineeti look the best with each other and I won't hear otherwise ♥#JabariyaJodiTrailer pic.twitter.com/jmAT1Hqi6K — ria (@MonaDarlingx) July 1, 2019

