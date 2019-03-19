Jackie Shroff has been honored with a special recognition award at the PTC Punjabi Film awards 2019. On the work front, Jackie Shroff will next be seen in the trilingual Saaho, Prasthanam, and Bharat. Some of his movies from the 90s are- Main Tera Dushman, Hum Bhi Insaan Hain, Pathar Ke Insan, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Doodhache Upkaar, Azaad Desh Ke Gulam, Lakshmanrekha, Sapne Sajan Ke, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, 1942: A Love Story, Dushmani: A Violent Love Story, Raju Raja Ram, etc

Jackie Shroff was recently honored at PTC Punjabi Film awards 2019 with a special recognition award for his amazing contribution to the Punjabi film industry. The event was to celebrate the rich traditions and rustic beauty of Punjab through Punjabi movies. Jackie Shroff was in his usual element as he thanked PTC Punjabi and his other colleagues from the industry for all the love and support. The actor also shared the importance of tree plantation and how he is happy to be in Chandigarh city.

Jackie Shroff has not just carved his niche in Bollywood but has also has acted in films over nine languages. The actor is known to be one of the warmest and welcoming Entertainment personalities, he is looked upon by his peers and gen next. An actor who actively has contributed to diverse audience segments and cinema.

Jackie Shroff has been in the Bollywood industry for more than four decades, has even done movies in more than eleven languages and featured in more than 220 films! The actor’s real name is Jai Kishan Kakubhai “Jackie” Shroff.

On the work front, he did around five movies in 2018 where he even gave voice to animated movie Mowgli: the legend of The Jungle. The was Sher Singh. Some of his other movies from 2018 are Jole Jongole, Phamous, Paltan, Ventilator, and Total Dhaamal. 2019 is also full of surprises for Jaggu dada fans as he will be seen in Studnet of the year 2, Bharat, Romeo Akbar Walter, Chila Nerangali Chilar, Prasthanam, Jaggu Jiunda E, The devil’s daughter, Paandi Muni, Saaho, Firrkie, Walter, and Kanntaar.

Some of the movies from his early year are- Andar Baahar, Hero, Swami Dada, Yudh, Teri Meherbaniyan, Shiva KA Insaf, Aaj Ka Daur, Paisa Yeh Paisa, Jaanoo, Mera Jawab, Palay Khan, Dahleez, Karma, Allah Rakha, Mard Ki Zabaan, Jawab Hum Denge, Diljalaa, Sachche Ka Bol Bala, Kudrat Ka Kanoon, Main Tera Dushman, Hum Bhi Insaan Hain, Pathar Ke Insan, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Doodhache Upkaar, Azaad Desh Ke Gulam, Lakshmanrekha, Sapne Sajan Ke, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, 1942: A Love Story, Dushmani: A Violent Love Story, Raju Raja Ram, Tirchhi Topiwale, Phool Aur Aag, Hote Hote Pyar Ho Gaya, Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai, among various other.

