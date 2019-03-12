Jackie Shroff on Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani's relationship: Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has ended his silence on his son Tiger Shroff's relationship with Disha Patani. The actor has said that the duo might get married in the future or remain friends for life. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani shared the screen space in Baaghi 2.

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who shared the screen space in Baaghi 2, share a great camaraderie and that fact is not hidden from anybody. From being spotted for lunch date to attending celebrity events together, the duo is reportedly in a relationship since a long time. And now, Tiger Shroff’s father Jackie Shroff has ended his silence on the duo’s relationship.

In a conversation with a news portal, Jackie Shroff has said that his son has made his first friend who is a girl at 25 and they share the same passion for dance and workout. Till then, Tiger has never looked around. He added that Disha comes from a background of army officers and understands the value of discipline. Reinstating that they are just friends, Jackie said that they might get married in the future or remain friends for life.

On being asked about Tiger’s career growth, the veteran actor said that God has been kind and Tiger is setting examples for others. Calling him a man on a mission, he revealed that Tiger goes to bed on time and wakes up early. He is respectful towards others and is focused on his work. Speaking about how he is receiving love from people of all ages, Jackie added that he hopes it remains that way.

On the professional front, Jackie Shroff will be seen in the upcoming film Romeo Akbar Walter starring John Abraham and Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film Bharat.

