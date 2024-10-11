Jackie Shroff Teases Fans With ‘Something Big Is Coming’ As He Shares Glimpse Of His Role In Baby John

'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh.

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Baby John’. The actor often shares BTS videos and photos which has already intrigued the interest of fans. Now, actor Jackie Shroff has shared a glimpse of his look from the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted his look from the film and wrote in the caption, “Something big is coming… Stay tuned for the ultimate reveal! #BabyJohn releasing 25th December 2024”. After his post, Suniel Shetty wrote, “Loving it already DADA ”

A fan mentioned, “Fire hai fire.. angaar” “Absolutely Killing it,” another fan wrote. Meanwhile, in the latest development, superstar Salman Khan is expected to make a special appearance in Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movie ‘Baby John’. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Salman Khan will shoot his cameo this weekend.

‘BABY JOHN’ GLIMPSE: MASS CINEMA AT ITS BEST… SALMAN KHAN SHOOTS HIS CAMEO *THIS WEEKEND*… Was keen to watch #VarunDhawan in an out-and-out mass avatar and the over 5-minute glimpse of #BabyJohn that I saw is simply OUTSTANDING… After all, who can doubt #Atlee’s sharp skills after #Jawan? And for all #Bhai fans, #SalmanKhan is set to shoot his part — a sparkling cameo — THIS WEEKEND,” Taran Adarsh wrote on his Instagram handle on Tuesday.

Recently, makers of ‘Baby John’ shared the new poster of Varun Dhawan. In the poster, Varun looks intense. He sports long hair with a full-grown beard.

Seems like he is ready for battle.

‘Baby John’ is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh.

Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film received massive responses from the fans.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande. ‘Baby John’ is set to release in theatres this Christmas December 25, adding to the festive cheer.

(With Inputs From ANI)