Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Jackie Shroff Teases Fans With ‘Something Big Is Coming’ As He Shares Glimpse Of His Role In Baby John

'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Jackie Shroff Teases Fans With ‘Something Big Is Coming’ As He Shares Glimpse Of His Role In Baby John

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Baby John’. The actor often shares BTS videos and photos which has already intrigued the interest of fans. Now, actor Jackie Shroff has shared a glimpse of his look from the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted his look from the film and wrote in the caption, “Something big is coming… Stay tuned for the ultimate reveal! #BabyJohn releasing 25th December 2024”. After his post, Suniel Shetty wrote, “Loving it already DADA ”

A fan mentioned, “Fire hai fire.. angaar” “Absolutely Killing it,” another fan wrote. Meanwhile, in the latest development, superstar Salman Khan is expected to make a special appearance in Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movie ‘Baby John’. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Salman Khan will shoot his cameo this weekend.

‘BABY JOHN’ GLIMPSE: MASS CINEMA AT ITS BEST… SALMAN KHAN SHOOTS HIS CAMEO *THIS WEEKEND*… Was keen to watch #VarunDhawan in an out-and-out mass avatar and the over 5-minute glimpse of #BabyJohn that I saw is simply OUTSTANDING… After all, who can doubt #Atlee’s sharp skills after #Jawan? And for all #Bhai fans, #SalmanKhan is set to shoot his part — a sparkling cameo — THIS WEEKEND,” Taran Adarsh wrote on his Instagram handle on Tuesday.

Recently, makers of ‘Baby John’ shared the new poster of Varun Dhawan. In the poster, Varun looks intense. He sports long hair with a full-grown beard.
Seems like he is ready for battle.

‘Baby John’ is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh.

Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film received massive responses from the fans.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande. ‘Baby John’ is set to release in theatres this Christmas December 25, adding to the festive cheer.

(With Inputs From ANI)

MUST READ: North West Roasts Mom Kim Kardashian For Not Cooking For Family In 2 Years  

Filed under

Baby John bollywood Jackie Shroff movie news Trending news Varun Dhawan
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Emmanuel Macron Condemns Deliberate Targeting Of UN Peacekeepers By Israel

Emmanuel Macron Condemns Deliberate Targeting Of UN Peacekeepers By Israel

From Alia Bhatt To Ajay Devgn, Bollywood Immerses In The Durga Puja Festivities

From Alia Bhatt To Ajay Devgn, Bollywood Immerses In The Durga Puja Festivities

When Did Stormzy First Meet Victoria Monet? Rapper Spotted Kissing Singer Three Months After Splitting With Maya Jama

When Did Stormzy First Meet Victoria Monet? Rapper Spotted Kissing Singer Three Months After Splitting...

Meghan Markle Tells Teens She Is The Most Bullied People In The World

Meghan Markle Tells Teens She Is The Most Bullied People In The World

Balochistan On Edge Before SCO Summit: Could China Influence Pakistan’s Fate? | NewsX Exclusive

Balochistan On Edge Before SCO Summit: Could China Influence Pakistan’s Fate? | NewsX Exclusive

Entertainment

When Did Stormzy First Meet Victoria Monet? Rapper Spotted Kissing Singer Three Months After Splitting With Maya Jama

When Did Stormzy First Meet Victoria Monet? Rapper Spotted Kissing Singer Three Months After Splitting

Jay-Z Pulled This Boss Move On Piers Morgan After Being Compared To Sean Diddy Combs

Jay-Z Pulled This Boss Move On Piers Morgan After Being Compared To Sean Diddy Combs

Why Was Charleston White Arrested In Texas?

Why Was Charleston White Arrested In Texas?

Who Is Buku Abi? R Kelly’s Daughter Accuses Father Of Sexually Abusing Her At The Age Of 8

Who Is Buku Abi? R Kelly’s Daughter Accuses Father Of Sexually Abusing Her At The

North West Roasts Mom Kim Kardashian For Not Cooking For Family In 2 Years

North West Roasts Mom Kim Kardashian For Not Cooking For Family In 2 Years

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox