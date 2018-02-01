National Award-winning Marathi film Ventilator is slated for a Gujarati remake with Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in the lead role. The original film won three National Awards and was produced by Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. It will be the first time that Jackie Shroff will be featuring in a Marathi movie.

According to latest media reports, it has been confirmed that veteran actor Jackie Shroff will be playing the lead in the remake of National Award winner Marathi comedy-drama titled Ventilator, which was produced by Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. Ventilator is all set to get a Gujarati adaptation by Falguni Patel and Lawrence D’Souza. The makers of the film have signed Jackie Shroff to play the lead which was portrayed by Ashutosh Gowariker in the original film. “Finally, I have been cast in a film in my mother tongue. I hope I will live up to it,” said Shroff as he confirmed the news, according to a Times of India report.

The film, helmed by Rajesh Mapuskar, was one of the most successful Marathi films of the year 2017 and bagged three National Awards last year for best direction, best editing, and best sound mixing. The movie revolves around an ailing senior member of a family who is being put on the ventilator just days before the popular Ganpati festival leading to varied degrees of speculation and panic amongst the clan he belongs to. The remake is written by Niren Bhatt, a renowned Gujarati scriptwriter and the story is co-written by Karan Vyas. The film will be directed by Umang Vyas.

“Under our banner Irada Entertainment we are extremely excited and proud to make ‘Ventilator’ in Gujarati. We are adapting the film as per the nuances of Gujarati culture and really looking forward to Gujarati Bhidu Jackie Shroff,” producer of the film, Falguni Patel, said.