Kick2: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently stated that filmmaker Sajid Khan has been working on the script of kick 2 and won’t reveal anything related to the movie until a blockbuster script prepared.

Interacting with media, Jacqueline on Monday stated that, Sajid is continuous working on the KICK 2 script, to bring perfection in the script and he is a perfectionist, and he will only offer the film once it becomes a blockbuster script, and we are also giving him time and space for his work.

Talking about Jacqueline she is all set to make a foray into digital series by working in MRS serial killer. Mrs serial killer to be directed by Shirish Kunder which will be produced by Farah Khan. To this Jacqueline stated that I am very excited to enter into a web which is completely new and interesting space.

I am not used to a digital platform, I am used to theatrical, cinema halls and Fridays, but its a future emerging platform for films. Digital doesn’t change anything, I will still go there as an actor, we will be pretty much working with the same people. She added.

Jacqueline also said, digital reaches to millions and has a massive reach to the audiences and enables the discovery of new talent and content.

she further said about the film, the film chronicles the story a wife whose husband is sentenced to imprisonment for serial murders, and to that she perform murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent.

However, right now she is working on her character in the film and she is becoming a stronger person both mentally and physically.

