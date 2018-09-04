The SriLankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is creating a buzz with her latest picture on Instagram. Stunning everyone with her amazing clicks, Jacqueline is now treating her fans with a fiery selfie where she is wishing Los Angeles a very good morning. Jacqueline is looking absolutely beautiful with a smile on her face complementing her beauty. See photo.

Enjoying a huge fan following on Instagram of 21.1 million followers, Jacqueline astonishes her fans with every post she updates on her social media accounts. The gorgeous diva never fails to impress her fans with her extremely attractive looks and super happening pictures. Jacqueline Fernandes is recognised as one of the most beautiful and sensuous actors of Bollywood having an extraordinary sense of fashion and this selfie of her on Instagram very well supports the statement. The Judwaa 2 actress uploaded a morning selfie wishing LA a very refreshing morning. Apparently, the diva is spending these days in LA.

The alluring beauty is glazing like a morning sunshine with a blissful smile on her face. This bracing selfie is enough to replace the mid-week blues with positive vibes and the fans are totally loving it.

From giving major fitness goals with her sizzling sexy pictures to giving out the desi girl vibes with her beautiful attire, Jacqueline slays it all. Giving the proof of same, the beautiful diva is creating a buzz all over the internet with her stunning selfie. Being a combination of sexy and serene, Jacqueline adds all the flavours to her photos. This white background selfie of her smiling so blissfully is making us all feel comfy and happy.

Feast yourself with these stunning pictures of her.

Also Read: Ishaqzaade stars Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor shine at the cover photo of Brides Today!

‘Yogini’ with @lanaroxy ⭐️ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Nov 19, 2017 at 3:56am PST

Also Read: Happy Birthday Rishi Kapoor : Top 15 songs of Chintu ji to revive on his special day!

This striking beauty of Jacqueline is always a sight to behold. She garnered a lot of appreciation for her last item number Ek Do Teen in which she left her fans breathless with her sexy moves and extraordinary dancing skills.

On the work front, the gorgeous actress will soon treat her fans with her upcoming movie. As announced by Tarun Mansukhani, Jacqueline will feature in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Drive but the release date is still not confirmed.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More