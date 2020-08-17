Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has adopted two villages in Maharashtra. She will be looking after more than 1500 people. The actress will be seen in the upcoming film Kick 2.

Joining the ranks of actors who move beyond the 70mm screens to touch audience’s lives, Jacqueline Fernandez has decided to adopt two Maharashtra villages- Pathardi and Sakur for three years. Under this initiative, the actress will be looking after more than 1500 people and their developmental needs.

Speaking about the initiative to a leading news portal, Jacqueline said that she had been thinking about it for a while now. Due to the ongoing pandemic, it has been a difficult year for everyone. However, there is a section of the society who are struggling even for basic necessities.

Under the initiative, Jacqueline aims to look after around 1,550 people. The villagers, including caregivers and children, would be screened for malnutrition, which will be followed by awareness sessions on how to take care of newborn babies, job assistance among any other topics.

She added that her team plans to track the health of 20 families, who will be provided the means to overcome malnutrition. About 20 women will receive support from conception till childbirth, 20 children will be treated for malnutrition and 20 kitchen gardens will be set up in villages.

Jacqueline concluded by saying that it was her parents who instilled the values of giving back to society in her and they are extremely supportive of her this decision.