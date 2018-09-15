Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and social media sensation Amanda Cerny were seen having a gala time in Los Angeles, California. Both shared their beautiful pictures on social media. The pictures reminded of Dangal actors' Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh recent dance video, which was captured on the streets of Europe.

We are convinced we have been separated at birth!!! You’ve got to agree the resemblance is quite uncanny: Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline captioned her post on Instagram, “We are convinced we have been separated at birth!!! You’ve got to agree the resemblance is quite uncanny!” Both of them have quite a massive fan following on social media. Recently, Indian YouTuber, Bhuvan Bam was also seen with Indian YouTuber, Bhuvan Bam with Amanda.

On the work front, Jacqueline recently signed a project for a Hindi film, which is the remake of Kanna hit named Kirik Party. The film is going to be directed by Abhishek Jain, and Jacqueline will be featured with Kartik Aaryan in the film.

On the other hand, Amanda gained limelight through social media and is known ad Vine, for her funny videos on Youtube and Instagram. She has been also a playboy model.

Jacqueline was acquainted with Amanda recently and was surprised to found that they are quite similar in appearance. Surely, the duo looks amazing and is more like BFFs.

