Jacqueline Fernandez photos: Race 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez is counted among the most chirping and hardworking actors of the industry. She is majorly known for giving fashion and fitness goals to her fans on social media. The hottie masters the talent of gaining attention through her sexy photos, gym videos and boomerangs. The Internet sensation has about 23.4 million followers on photo-sharing platform Instagram which proves that the hottie rules over her fans heart. In her recent uploads, the diva was spotted at Udaipur airport, dressed in a casual black hoodie and jegging, the actor simply kills the Internet by her persona. In just a few hours of the upload, the photo garnered over massive likes and comments which proves that the heartthrob is her fans favourite.

The diva did her debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s drama film–Aladin in the year 2009. Post to it, the actor appeared in Murder 2 in the year 2011 which was followed by a series of hit roles in Housefull 2, Race 2 and Kick. Apart from acting , the diva was also a former judge in Colors TV show–Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 with Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Ganesh Hegde in the year 2016. Some of the actors hit films are–Housefull 2, A Flying Jatt, Dishoom, Judwaa 2 and more.

