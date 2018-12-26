Jacqueline Fernandez hot photos: Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her upgrades. In her recent uploads, the diva is looking ravishing in the various Shane Peacock outfits. In just a few hours, the picture garnered massive likes and comments which proves that the diva conquers the heart of her fans truly.

Jacqueline Fernandez hot photos: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is best known for her curvaceous body, stunning looks and stylish outfits. The Internet sensation has about 23.9 million followers on Image sharing platform–Instagram and leaves no chance of entertaining her fans with her hot updates. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest pictures. In the photos, she is looking alluring dressed in a Shane Peacock outfit. She is wearing different colour gowns, which is complimenting her from every angle. With mild makeup and stylish outfit, the diva kills Internet by her looks.

The diva is a winner of Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant 2006 and commenced her acting career with Bollywood debut–Aladin. Post to it, she has featured in numerous hit films like– Murder 2, Race 2, Dishoom and Race 3. Apart from acting, she has also worked as a judge in a dance reality show–Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in the year 2016. The hottie is also very popular in giving major fashion and fitness goals to her fans. Her Instagram handle is proof that her fans are well updated with her professional and personal upgrades.

