Jacqueline Fernandez Fitness, Workout, Training, Diet Schedule and Figure measurements: Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the fittest actresses of the Bollywood industry. From dancing to yoga to swimming the diva keeps her workout regime interesting. The hardworking actor started her acting career with Riteish Deshmukh in Aladin in 2009 followed by Jaane Kahan se Aayi Hai and Housefull but rose to fame with Murder 2 in 2011. Some of her movies are- Housefull 2, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Kick, Roy, Bangistan, Brothers, Housefull 3, Dishoom, A flying Jatt, A gentleman, Judwaa 2, and many others.

On the work front, the 33-year-old actor was last seen in Baaghi 2 and Race 3 and has already signed projects ahead of the year and will be featuring in Drive. Apart from modelling and acting the diva is also a reality television show judge and a fitness enthusiast. To reach such heights Jacqueline Fernandez has worked very hard, so what is the secret to her lean and fit body? let’s go

Jacqueline Fernandez Fitness

Fitness videos are a huge part of Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram profile and the actor makes sure she shares every small and big achievement of her gym routine with her 20 million-plus Instagram followers.

With her busy schedule, how does she manage to stay fit, lean? Here are some interesting details about her fitness regime.

1. Dancing

Jacqueline Fernandez loves to dance and her Instagram profile is a proof. Be it contemporary or pole dancing belly dancing, Jacqueline Fernandez keeps her workout regime interesting with new forms of dancing! Check out some of her videos here:

2. Pilates

Best way to keep yourself active? Jacqueline Fernandez says go pilates! Check out her videos here:

3. Swimming

If you haven’t seen her Instagram profile? you should. Jacqueline Fernandez is a water baby and loves to show off her tanned and toned body. Check out her latest photos from her beach getaway here:

4. Yoga

Keeping yourself fit and active is very necessary, so let’s take a look at how does Jacqueline manages to do that. watch video

Jacqueline Fernandez Workout

Jacqueline Fernandez is counted amongst the fittest actors who hit the gym regularly and misses no chance of creating a buzz with her workout videos. The Sr-Lankan beauty is majorly known for her toned legs, sexy figure and ravishing looks. If you want to know the reason behind her fit body, you have landed on to the right place. The major reason is her intensive workout and disciplined life. The actor has managed her life well between proper diet and regular exercises which make her the fittest of all.

Jacqueline’s workout regime includes cardio, weight training, strength training, yoga with some dance sessions. The actor pays major attention towards stretching and likes to shed off her weight through dancing rather than workout. She tries to use lightweight in the gym and focuses more on cardio. Jacqueline further believes in shedding off calories through dancing if at all she misses attending the gym.

Jacqueline Fernandez Training

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez believes in combining core training with a little bit of fun. Her training sessions include functionality, weight training and resistant exercises that make her one of the hottest actors in the industry. Speaking about Jacqueline’s training sessions, her coach Cindy Jourdain earlier revealed to a news portal that the leading lady can survive a weight training class or a HIIT session with absolute ease.

She combines the strenuous workout with yoga and different dance styles like pole dance. Accordingly, her trainer focuses on a well-balanced cross-training program that combines two or three forms of workout leading to an overall result.

Despite a busy schedule, the duo manages to strike a balance and reschedule their class to focus on recovery. As a result, Jacqueline has a very flexible body. Recently, Jacqueline shared a strength-based exercise video on her Instagram account and said that it comes from within. The exercise is a very good way to practice a handstand, which helps in strengthening the back and stretching the stomach.

Jacqueline Fernandez Diet Schedule

Jacqueline Fernandez is very particular in terms of diet and believes that fitness revolves around three pillars: Strength, Stamina and Flexibility. In order to hydrate her body well, she drinks a lot of water and eats healthy and nutrient-rich food. She strongly believes that the only fitness mantra is the middle path of following both workout and diet. Further massages, meditation sessions with intensive activities work hand in hand to maintain physical and mental health.

Morning: Jacqueline commences her day from a warm glass of water with a little lime and honey.

Breakfast: In the first meal of the day, she prefers having boiled eggs, fresh raw fruits with a glass of green tea.

Lunch: In the mid of the day, she likes to eat brown rice with some lentil and green salad.

Dinner: Her dinner is light and only eats it when she feels hungry.

Jacqueline has divided her meal into three categories– Carbohydrates, Proteins, Fat and vegetables. For carbs, she prefers veggies, brown rice, oatmeal soap, quinoa and fruits. Sometimes, she also likes to have Salmon and Sushi in her diet. After her workout, she also likes to have a glass of protein shake.

Jacqueline Fernandez Figure measurements

One of the most desirable women in Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez has one of the sexiest bodies in town. Be it making fans go gaga over her sultry looks or setting the screens on fire with her dance moves, the actor surely knows how to hook her fans to her. While Jacqueline has been a part of several Rs 100 crore films, she manages to garner all the right attention due to her sexy looks and steaming hot persona.

With 29.3 million followers on her official Instagram account, Jacqueline is no less than a stunner and makes the fans go weak in the knees with her sultry photos. The actor has one of the best bikini bodies and that is evident from her uber-hot photos. Jacqueline’s too hot to handle persona is a result of her dedication towards fitness and workout. Interestingly, the actor combines weight training, yoga, pole dance, skipping, martial arts and several other forms.

Height– 5 ft 7 inches

Weight –56 Kg

Body Measurements– 34-28-35

Waist size– 28 Inches

Hip size–35 Inches

Bra Size –34 C

Eyes–Dark Brown

