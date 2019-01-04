Jacqueline Fernandez hot photos: Judwaa 2 actor misses no chance of astonishing her fans with her classy and sensational attire. The diva is an avid social media user and keeps herself well updated on social media. In her recent uploads, the diva looks flamboyant in casual attire, wearing dark green pants and smart black jacket which is suiting her well.

Jacqueline Fernandez hot photos: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her hot and sexy updates. With an adorable smile and cute looks, the diva continues to win hearts on the Internet. The race 2 actor has about 24.3 million followers on Instagram and misses no chance of being her fans favourite. Recently, the hottie took to her official Instagram handle, to share her casual look. In the pictures, she is looking alluring dressed in dark green smart pants with a casual t-shirt. She has further completed her look with a black casual jacket which is looking smart on her.

With straight hair, and pink lipstick, the diva is looking no less than a queen. It is not the first time when the actor has killed the Internet by her good looks, she masters this talent and misses no chance of being on the top priority list of her fans. The diva began her acting career with her Bollywood debut–Aladin. Further, the actor continued to give major hits to the industry like Race 2, Kick, A Flying Jatt, Dishoom, Baaghi 2 and many more. The diva also won the title for Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant in the year 2006.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More