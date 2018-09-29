It seems that Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is missing the days when she was shooting for Judwaa 2. The actor recently shared some throwback pictures and videos from the sets of the film on her Instagram handle. Featuring Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu, the video demonstrates the fun that the actors had on the sets of the film.

It seems that Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is missing the days when she was shooting for Judwaa 2. The actor recently shared some throwback pictures and videos from the sets of the film on her Instagram handle. Featuring Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu, the video demonstrates the fun that the actors had on the sets of the film. It has not been long since the actor has shared the post on her Instagram handle and it has already garnered over 769,043 likes.

The post encapsulates the high-energy cast and the enchanting people sharing the sets. Coming to the comment section, it is being jampacked with the compliments for the cast. Here’s take a look:

The Judwa 2 actor has over 21 million fans on Instagram. She never misses a chance to share updates about her life with her fans and the photos above are a proof. Most of the times, it is her gorgeous and appealing pictures that keeps doing the rounds on social media. The actor recently shared her passion for painting and all of us are already aware of the fact that she is an amazing dancer.

