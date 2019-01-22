Jacqueline Fernandez photos: Jacqueline Fernandez has a huge fan following of about 25.1 million followers on Instagram and misses no chance of giving major fashion and fitness goals to her fans. Recently, Jacqueline picture in a white attire is winning hearts on social media.

Jacqueline Fernandez hot photos: Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her versatility and hardworking nature. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and leaves no chance of spreading her grace and hotness in the industry with her stylish attires and flamboyant looks. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and is always praised for her adorable smile.

Recently, the actor’s picture in a white stylish dress is currently winning many hearts on the Internet and has created a buzz on Image-sharing platform Instagram. With mild makeup, messy ponytail and pink blossoming lipstick, the actor looks simply stunning.

Jacqueline is one such actor who leaves no stone unturned to establish herself well on screens. Rather it is any role, the actor keeps it simple to perform and graces the character by adding her element to it. The Internet sensation commenced her acting career in the year 2009 with the movie–Aladin. Since 2011, the actor has continued to hit a series of hit films like–Race 2, Kick, Housefull 3, A Flying Jatt, Race 3 and many more.

Due to her phenomenal work in the industry, the actor is also referred to as Jacq of hearts of India. The hardworking actor is also a former winner of Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant in the year 2006. Jacqueline Fernandez is counted amongst the most stylish actors and always spreads her hotness with her sizzling photoshoots on Instagram. Recently, her Shane peacock series got viral and received a lot of praise from her fans.

