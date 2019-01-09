Jacqueline Fernandez video: Internet sensation Jacqueline Fernandez leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans with her hot and sexy updates. The diva has a huge fan following of 24.5 million which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. Recently she shared an adorable video in a white outfit, have a look.

Jacqueline Fernandez video: Jacqueline Fernandez is among the most cutest and chirpy actors of the B-town. The Internet sensation has a huge fan-following of 24.5 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and leaves no chance of surprising her fans with her hot updates. Recently the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share a cute Tik Tok video wherein she is looking vivacious. The hardworking actor is best known for her stylish attire, vivacious behaviour and leaves no chance of embarking her presence on social media by her regular updates.

Jacqueline Fernandez is a former model and commenced her acting career with the movie Aladin in the year 2009 and since then she is continuing to give a series of hit films like–Housefull 2, Race 3, Judwaa 2, Dishoom and many more. Her fans are not just crazy about her acting but the diva has also flourished herself well in dance videos and has given a series of hit songs like– Dil Sambhal Ja Zara, Sau Tarah Ke, Chiyyiyaan Kalaiyaan and many more. In 2017 he has also judged the famous show–Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 9 on Colors TV.

