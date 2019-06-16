Jacqueline Fernandez workout video: Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez is among the most followed actors who miss no chance of creating a buzz with her hot and sexy post on Instagram. The talented actor is also known for her fitness and recently conquered the heart of her fans with her workout video.

Jacqueline Fernandez workout video: Jacqueline Fernandes is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her versatile roles and talent. Apart from acting, the actor is also known for giving major fashion goals to her fans with her stunning attire. Rather it is red carpet looks or her on-screen avatar, the actor makes sure to hit the favourite list of her fans. Currently, the actor has shared a workout video on Instagram which is winning millions of hearts.

In the video, Jacqueline is sweating out hard and is trying head to toe to do something extraordinary. Starting from doing hanging abs, stretching to summersaults, the actor is leaving no chance of making her trainer Kuldeep Shashi proud of her.

Jacqueline is counted amongst the fittest actors who is also known for making her fans hit the gym with her super-motivational videos. Dressed in a white Sando and black shots, the actor is working hard on her fitness.

Jacqueline Fernandez commenced her acting career with Sujoy Gosh’s fantasy drama film Aladin. Post to which she appeared in Murder 2 which became the first commercial success. The actor finally made space in the hearts of her fans and then appeared in a series of hit films like Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Judwaa 2 and many more. Moreover, she also did her Television debut with the dance-reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in the year 2016 in their ninth season as a judge.

Here are some more workout sessions of the hardworking actor:

