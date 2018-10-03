Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was seen on The official handle of Maxim India on Wednesday, October 3. Though the picture was June 11 issue, it was too hot to handle and even to avoid. The diva enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram, it 21.9 million followers.

The official handle of Maxim India posted a picture of beautiful Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday, October 3, on Instagram, which was its June 11 issue. The diva was seen in a drop-dead grey bodycon dress while laying on the sofa. Jacqueline is looking no less than a fashionista in the photo. The diva enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram, it 21.9 million followers. Every time she posts a picture, she often ends up surprising her fans with her utmost beauty and sexiness.

Jacqueline Fernandes is known as one of the most beautiful and hot actors of Bollywood, who definitely has an extraordinary sense of fashion. Just like other Bollywood stars, she often uploads pictures and video of her workout routine, her personal life and even professional shoots. Recently she posted a picture of her upcoming film Judwaa 2 shoot, writing, “Take me back to Judwaa 2 days! Miss that whole team so much!!!”

The hottie was last seen in Remo D’souza’s Race 3 co-starring Salman Khan, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Anil Kapoor and Freddy Daruwala.

