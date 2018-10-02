Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez shares her latest obsession. The Kick star took to her official Instagram handle to share her fun filled and exciting dance video with her girls. She even told her fans how obsessed she is with a song Chogada from the upcoming Bollywood movie Love Yatri.

Bollywood’s cutie Jacqueline Fernandez knows how to slay in any outfit she wears. This time the beauty with one of the most alluring smile in film fraternity took to her official Instagram handle to share her joyful videos that simply talk about her obsession with Chogada song. Kick star in her Instagram post wrote about the current obsession. She along with her two beauties Poonam and Priyanka were seen shaking a leg on Chogada song. Well, their first and last takes are a must watch. The gorgeous lady also asked her huge fan following a question.

She wrote, “which one did you like and how do you express your love?? Mine has always been through dance!” She even wished good luck to Salman Khan’s brother in law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain for the upcoming film Love Yatri. In a grey skirt and black crop top, Fernandez as always is looking adorable with her girls who are totally in the dancing mood. Seems like all the three girls are totally in love with the latest Chogada song.

Watch, the latest fun filled video of Jacqueline Fernandez with her girls:

Helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, Love Yatri is bankrolled by super star Salman Khan. The musical romantic drama starring newbies Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, will hit the theatres on October 5, this year. Distributed by Salman Khan Films, the movie also stars known faces of Indian television Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Prachi Shah, Pratik Gandhi.

