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Home > Entertainment News > Jacqueline Fernandez Is Now Taking on Horror After Action and Comedy Films, Shooting Starts This Month

Jacqueline Fernandez Is Now Taking on Horror After Action and Comedy Films, Shooting Starts This Month

Jacqueline Fernandez is set to explore uncharted territory in her acting career as she prepares to headline her first horror film, with production expected to commence later this month.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Image Credits- Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez, Image Credits- Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 15:42 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez Horror Film: The Bollywood inclination towards stories filled with horror is increasing, but there is no sign of stopping in its tracks. And this time, Jacqueline Fernandez is joining the bandwagon of Bollywood actresses who are making themselves a part of scary tales.

However, the move signifies a marked change in Jacqueline Fernandez’s career. As an actress who had explored many different genres in her past movies, this particular one is bound to be quite significant for her because it will mark her first ever horror movie.

Jacqueline Fernandez Takes on a Horror Film

As per sources, actress Jacqueline Fernandez has already inked the deal to star in a horror flick that is anticipated to roll cameras in the coming month. The movie is now in its pre-production phase, and the entire schedule of the movie is being sorted out before filming begins.

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However, there are many things about the flick that remain unknown, but one thing is certain: the film will be created keeping in mind the concept of horror entertainment with an element of strong women protagonists involved.

Horror Continues to Gain Ground in Bollywood

The timing of the venture is important since horror movies continue to be some of the most profitable movies in Bollywood. The recent period has shown people appreciating scary movies with a good story, prompting movie makers to explore the field.

In the midst of all these, Jacqueline’s venture into the horror film can be attributed to the general desire by mainstream movie actors to break the monotony in their cinematic appearances. This type of movie provides actors a chance to express emotions differently from other commercial entertainers.

A Fresh Challenge for Jacqueline Fernandez

This is something that can make Jacqueline Fernandez come out of her comfort zone. Her entire career can be described through her association with glamorous characters, action films, and comedians.

When it comes to acting in a horror movie, things change a bit. An actor has to give a lot more emphasis to creating the right atmosphere and feeling vulnerable in front of the camera.

More Details Expected Soon

While the title, cast members, and schedule of release are yet to be formally announced, some industry insiders feel that more information might come out after filming begins.

Since the shooting is expected to begin in the coming month, the film has already generated interest among fans who are looking forward to witnessing how Jacqueline Fernandez copes with the horror genre. As the Bollywood film industry is increasingly venturing into the horror genre, this debut attempt by Jacqueline Fernandez will be particularly interesting to watch.


ALSO READ: ‘Batwara 1947’ Teaser Out: Sunny Deol Leads an Emotional Tale of Partition, Aamir Khan’s Voiceover Grabs Attention; Release Date, Story, Cast

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Jacqueline Fernandez Is Now Taking on Horror After Action and Comedy Films, Shooting Starts This Month
Tags: Horror FilmJacqueline Fernandez

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Jacqueline Fernandez Is Now Taking on Horror After Action and Comedy Films, Shooting Starts This Month

Jacqueline Fernandez Is Now Taking on Horror After Action and Comedy Films, Shooting Starts This Month

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Jacqueline Fernandez Is Now Taking on Horror After Action and Comedy Films, Shooting Starts This Month
Jacqueline Fernandez Is Now Taking on Horror After Action and Comedy Films, Shooting Starts This Month
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