Jacqueline Fernandez has become the first-ever brand ambassador of a cosmetic brand. The brands wanted to get associated with the actress as her social media engagement is quite popular among the masses.

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most bankable names in the brand world

Jacqueline Fernandez is not the only popular actress and is quite a known name in the brand circuit and the testimony of the same. The brands are keen to get associated with the actress as her social media engagement is higher in the business. Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most renowned and commercially successful actresses in Bollywood, who recently became the first-ever brand ambassador of a cosmetic brand. Owing to immense popularity and huge fan base across the quarters, the actress’ demand has not only rise amongst the brands nationally but has

also left her mark on a global map as well.

With her successful work of art in Bollywood, the actress reached the pinnacle in the brand circuit and is among the top choices amongst the brands. Jacqueline Fernandez who is very selective while associating with brands, the actress chooses brands that go in sync with her thinking. Being a supporter of animal-friendly products, the actress chooses her brands very carefully.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s massive popularity across social media has created a niche of her wide fan base. With

27.2 million followers on Instagram, Jacqueline Fernande is the most followed celebrity on social media.

On the work front, in 2009, Jacqueline Fernandez has been featured in various movies such as Aladin Jasmine, Housefull, Murder 2, Housefull 2, Bobby Kapoor, Race 2, Omisha, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Kick and Shaina Mehra, Roy Ayesha/Tia.

Born on 11 August 1985, Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lankan-born-Indian actress, former model, and the winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006. In 2009, she had debuted in Bollywood with the movie Aladin.

Fernandez was raised in Bahrain and after graduating in mass communication from the University of Sydney. She was crowned as Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006 and represented her country at Miss Universe 2006.

She was also featured in comedies Housefull 3 and Judwaa 2.

