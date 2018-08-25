Jacqueline Fernandez is quite active on social media. Every now and then she has shared her photographs on Instagram and left all her fans in awe of her beauty. This time too, sharing a photograph from her recent ad shot for ‘TRESemme’ Jacqueline Fernandez has again given all of us a reason to compliment her for stunning looks.
Going by the photograph, seems like she loved the days when she has to go for TreSemme’s ad shoot. She further wrote that she simply loved her tresses. She looked absolutely drop-dead gorgeous.
In case you didn’t know, Jacqueline Fernandez is the brand ambassador of TreSemme India.
There are various other photographs of hers on Instagram which can make your day.
Well, we just can’t take our eyes off these lovely photographs.
On the professional front, Jacqueline was last seen in ‘Race 3’. Directed by Remo D Souza, the movie performed really well on the Box office. The movie had a total collection of Rs 280 crore. On the success of ‘Race 3’, Jacqueline Fernandez said that there was no full proof formula of success or failure.