Jacqueline Fernandez photos: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is known as one of the hottest actors in the industry and is best counted for giving major fashion and fitness goals to her fans. The Internet sensation has about 24.3 million followers on Instagram and seems to conquer the hearts of her fans often with her hot updates. The actor keeps on sharing her professional and personal updates and is best known for her happy charming face. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her recent photos of her celebrations. The hottie is celebrating her new year with her family in Dubai, dancing, drinking and enjoying her time to the fullest.

She is looking appealing dressed in a tube wine satin dress which is looking graceful on her. Her dancing poses, crazy expressions depicts that the actor is celebrating her new year with full enthusiasm and energy. In her early days, Jacqueline won the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant in the year 2006. She commenced her Bollywood career with the movie–Aladin and embarked her presence in the industry. Post to her debut–she continued to give a series of hit films like– Race 2, Kick, Judwaa 2 and many more.

