Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is back to win hearts with her latest Instagram photo! In her latest photo, the diva looks too cute to handle while doing laundry in the monochrome photo. Dressed in a white crop top, black bralet and skinny denim, Jacqueline is looking no less than a fashionista in the photo. With her million dollar smile, the diva has taken over the social media.

From being one of the most charming actors in the Bollywood industry to impressing the audience with her on-screen charm and pole dancing skills, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has carved a niche for herself in the Indian Film Industry. As the actor gears up for her upcoming film Kirik Party opposite Kartik Aaryan, she took to her official Instagram handle on September 10 to share her new photos in which she looks too cute to handle and has taken the social media with a storm.

Dressed in a white crop top with black bralet and skinny denim jeans, Jacqueline can be seen looking absolutely adorable while doing laundry. In one of the photos, Jacqueline, who has tied her hair in a ponytail, can be seen winking at the camera while flaunting her million dollar smile. Meanwhile, in a follow-up photo, the diva can be seen striking a hot pose with the washing machines. Just after Jacqueline shared the photos with her massive fan base, fans could not stop appreciating her beauty and adorable expressions.

Last seen in Remo D’souza’s Race 3 co-starring Salman Khan, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Anil Kapoor and Freddy Daruwala, she will be seen in her upcoming film Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Jacqueline has been roped in for Hindi remake of Kirik Party opposite Kartik Aaryan, who shot to fame with his films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez’s sensational photos here:

