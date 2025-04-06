Home
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
  Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim's Passing: 'She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply'

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother, Kim Fernandez, passed away in Mumbai after suffering a heart stroke. She was under ICU care at Lilavati Hospital since March 24.

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim's Passing: 'She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply'


Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother, Kim Fernandez, passed away on Sunday in Mumbai, days after being admitted to Lilavati Hospital following a heart stroke. Her death was confirmed by Jacqueline’s team. Kim had been in the ICU since March 24, and despite receiving intensive care, she could not recover.

Kim Fernandez, who previously lived in Manama, Bahrain, had suffered a similar health issue in 2022, which led to her hospitalisation in Bahrain at the time. Following her recent stroke, she was shifted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where Jacqueline and her father, Elroy Fernandez, were seen regularly visiting her. A video of Jacqueline rushing into the hospital recently went viral on social media, showing the actress visibly anxious. Elroy was also spotted outside the hospital.

The actress, who was born in Manama and raised in a multi-ethnic family, had always spoken fondly of her mother. In an earlier interview with India TV, Jacqueline had described her mother as a source of strength and inspiration. “My mom always supported me. I miss her a lot. I live here alone without my parents. There are these two people who have been so strong and they have been such an inspiration for me which always keeps me going,” she had said.

Kim was of Malaysian and Canadian descent, while Elroy hails from Sri Lanka. The couple reportedly met in the 1980s when Kim was working as an air hostess. The family eventually settled in Bahrain, where Jacqueline spent most of her childhood before moving to India for her career.

Due to her mother’s critical condition, Jacqueline chose to step away from her professional commitments. She had been scheduled to perform at the IPL 2025 opening match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on March 26 but opted out to stay by her mother’s side. A source close to her had told ANI, “Jacqueline’s mother is still in the ICU recovering. As the family awaits further update from the doctors, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother’s side, and unfortunately will be missing performing at the IPL Ceremony.”

Salman Khan, Jacqueline’s co-star from the film Kick, was among those who visited the hospital during this difficult time, showing support for the grieving family.

The actress’s team has requested privacy during this period of mourning.

