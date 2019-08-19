Saaho song Bad Boy: After hit tracks like Enni Soni and Psycho Saiyaan, the makers of the film have recently shot for a new song titled Bad Boy featuring Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez. Recently, Kick actor opened up about her experience of working on her first south project. Read the details below–

Saaho song Bad Boy: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is among the most talented stars who is known for her killer dance moves and chartbuster songs. Recently, the hottie shot for a song titled Bad Boy for the much-awaited film Saaho in Austria. The makers of the film reveal that they wanted to feature Jacqueline in Bad Boy as it among the most special songs of the album which will further incite the audience with the fresh pair–Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Recently, the actor opened up about her experience of working on her first south project. She revealed that this is her first time when she is working on a song from a south film and she is surprised with their fast pace of working. She added that they are very professional and are prepared for everything well in advance. Further, she said that Prabhas is among the sharpest actors as he works until he nails his task.

She added saying that due to lack of time, she and Prabhas didn’t rehearse well and performed. Reports reveal that the song appears at a crucial action sequence. Though, Jacqueline loves to do action scenes, in the song she will not perform any action. The first glimpse of the song was revealed at the time of the pre-release event of the film at Hyderabad and since then the fans are eagerly waiting for the song to release.



Saaho is an action thriller film which is helmed by Sujeeth and will hit the silver screens at August 30, Moreover, Saaho will be the fourth film after Kabali, Baahubali and Mersal to screen at Le Grand Rex theatre in Paris on August 29. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas, the film also features Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murali Sharma, Arun Vijay, Supreeth, Chunky Pandey, Evelyn Sharma and Mahesh Manjrekar in supporting roles.

