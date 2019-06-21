Jacqueline Fernandez on World Yoga Day: On the day of International Yoga Day 2019, Jacqueline Fernandez has opened up about the importance of yoga in her life. The actor will be seen in upcoming Netflix Original film Mrs Serial Killer.

As social media is abuzz with the celebrations of World Yoga Day 2019, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has opened up about the importance of Yoga in her life. One of the most admirable actresses of India, Jacqueline is also a fitness enthusiast and incorporates yoga in her fitness regimen.

Speaking about Yoga, Jacqueline said the medium has had a huge impact on him. She realised very early on what she could do with her body as it helped her gain flexibility and strength. This made her realise that our body is a result of what we make it do. However, it is not just about what one’s body can do, it is also about the mind.

Revealing that Yoga is one of the first exercises she took up after coming to India, Jacqueline said that she has been doing it since 10 years and often turns towards it when she needs a little bit of peace and calm. She added that Yoga also heals and strengthens her body. Sharing her thoughts on World Yoga Day celebrations, Jacqueline said that she is so happy that Yoga is becoming a source of celebration. She recommends making a Yoga friend or establishing a group or community and combining Yogic music. She added that she hopes people do celebrate it.

Giving an advice to people on performing yoga, Jacqueline said that it is one of the most fulfilling journey one can take for themselves. Instead of looking at it like an exercise, it is important that people understand its benefits. Furthermore, she has emphasised that since it is a process, one needs to be patient with it.

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up to essay the role of a murderer in Netflix’s film Mrs. Serial Killer. The makers of the film have released the first look of Jacqueline Fernandez from the film and garnered a positive reaction on social media.

