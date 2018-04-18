On Monday night, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video of her playing the piano. She played an emotional rendition of ‘City of Stars’ from La La Land. Many Bollywood celebrities and a number of Mumbai residents, on Sunday, came together for a peaceful protest against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, as well for the rape of a teenage girl in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. A candle march was also held in Mumbai seeking justice for the victims of the recent rape cases, which was attended by Twinkle Khanna.

Many Bollywood celebrities and a number of Mumbai residents, on Sunday came together for a peaceful protest against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua

The rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl inside a temple Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir has shocked the entire nation and nationwide protests are being held in support of the victim and demanding strict action against the accused. The entire nation is mourning the horrifying assault of the little girl who was raped, drugged and assaulted inside a temple for a week and then bludgeoned to death. Many Bollywood stars have joined the voices of anger, who are shocked and saddened with what the young girl had to go through. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a recent post has paid a tribute to the victim of the rape case.

On Monday night, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video of her playing the piano. She played an emotional rendition of ‘City of Stars’ from La La Land. Along with the video, she wrote, “She’s with the angels now.. #justiceforasifa.” Jacqueline joins other Bollywood actors including Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna, Rajkummar Rao, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar among others who have voiced opinions seeking justice for Asifa. However, Jacqueline’s simple tribute to the little angel is another way to understand what all miseries the little girl must have gone through.

ALSO READ: Chitrangda Singh photos: 35 hot, sexy and beautiful photos of Chitrangda Singh

ALSO READ: Kollywood shut down ends: Movie releases to start this Friday

Many Bollywood celebrities and a number of Mumbai residents, on Sunday, came together for a peaceful protest against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, as well for the rape of a teenage girl in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. A candle march was also held in Mumbai seeking justice for the victims of the recent rape cases, which was attended by Twinkle Khanna.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Race 3 which will be released on Eid this year. The film is directed by Remo D’souza.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai to not be part of Dil Se Dil Tak? Here’s the truth

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App