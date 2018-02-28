As the nation continues mourning this irrecoverable loss, Jacqueline Fernandez decided to give a musical tribute to the Late Sridevi, as she posted a video of her playing the piano. Ever since the news of Sridevi passing away had broken the entire tinsel town has been expressing grief over this humongous loss. And rightly so, the Bollywood actress Sridevi, was widely considered one of Indian cinema’s finest leading ladies.

The entire is watching as Sridevi is being transported to the crematorium dressed in a red kanjivaram saree on a truck decorated with white flowers and a picture of her smiling face, celebrities are still coming to terms with her demise. The veteran actress died on February 24, Saturday due to accidental drowning as per the autopsy report in Dubai. She was brought back to Mumbai late yesterday after a three-day delay. Bollywood celebrities had swarmed to Anil Kapoor’s house before that to pay their respects. Many were seen today visiting her for the last time at the celebrations club in Mumbai.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez too seems to have been deeply affected by the sudden demise of Sridevi. Jacqueline recently paid a musical tribute to the late actress. She took to her Instagram account and shared a video of her, writing alongside, “Today has been a daze for me.. so many things to digest.. she went too soon.. I was always an admiring fan to her, she was always so gracious and kind to me.. her passing has taught me something… life is so short and so fragile, every moment counts, this is not a rehearsal.. there will never be anyone like her.. RIP #sridevi”

ALSO READ: Sridevi funeral LIVE updates: Sridevi’s final journey starts; fans throng streets to pay last respects

Watch the video right here:

The video sees Jacquline playing a sad tune to honour her idol, just like many personalities took to social media to show their grief except Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan who did not mention anything. Amitabh Bachchan has not been seen in public since the news broke and has not been seen visiting the Kapoor’s house or any other location which has left fans amazed.

ALSO READ: Sridevi’s final journey: Mortal remains of legendary actress arrive in Mumbai; funeral to begin at 3:30PM

ALSO READ: Ram Gopal Varma and Nagarjuna come together after 25 years; film title announced

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App