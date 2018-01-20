The 2006 Miss Universe Sri Lanka, Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lankan actress who works in Bollywood and the Tinsel town takes pride to get the gorgeous star. Jacqueline Fernandez who born and brought up in Bahrain continued her studies in Australia and started her modelling career after returning to her native place, Sri Lanka. After coming to India on a modelling assignment, she got offers in Bollywood and she got well settled in the Hindi film industry. The multi-talented celeb is also believed to speak Spanish, French and Arabic apart from Hindi and English.
The sizzling actress’ first commercial success was the psychological thriller Murder 2. The movie was followed by few of her glamorous roles in the comedy Housefull 2 for which she received award for Best Supporting Actress nomination at IIFA. Her action thriller Race 2 was also appreciated by her fans. Jacqueline Fernandez’s leading lady role in the action thriller Kick ranks her as one of the highest-grossing Bollywood actress. The hot diva also received further success with the comedies Housefull 3, Dishoom, and Judwaa 2. The chic also owns a restaurant called Kaema Sutra and an island in Sri Lanka. Let’s get a look of Jacqueline Fernandez’s hot, sexy, and most beautiful Instagram photos.
💖 It's the final countdown! Only 2 days till my Signature Line 2.0 for @TheBodyShopIndia hits stores 💖💖💖 Can't say much but i will say this, it's bright and fun and super party-ready!!! Catch me un-box it all and give off my fav makeup tips LIVE on Monday on Instagram and Facebook #ReachForTheStars 🌈
'I refuse to be another flower, picked for its beauty and then left to die, I'm gonna be wild, difficult to find and impossible to forget' 💙 @tresemmeindia for @cosmoindia big shout out to this legend @roland_lane for making this shoot special! @shaanmu I could only manage to do this with you by my side 💋 @leejeansindia my fav fashion statement! @amandeepkaur87 💋💋
Can't believe #jhalakdikhlajaa9 is almost coming to an end!!! What an amazing journey it's been! Thank you @colorstv for this crazy opportunity and @karanjohar @farahkhankunder @ganeshhhegde for being the coolest co-judges possible! @manieshpaul nimboo Nepal mein hain.. you know I'm gonna miss you a lot! And to all the contestants, hold on to those dreams till they become a reality! May the best one win!!! Love you my #jhalak team @mickeycontractor @pinka25 @shaleenanathani @soodpranav @rjanahavi for the hundreds of looks, will never forget those crazy shoot days with you, thank you for the memories 😘😘😘