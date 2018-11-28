Only Jacqueline Fernandez can afford to look this gorgeous that too with no makeup at all. The diva doesn't even need those set of lights arranged in a way to enhance her beauty or those perfect backgrounds, she is herself enough to make a picture perfect and her latest Instagram post is a proof. The diva has taken out some moments from her dance sessions to post this perfect mirror image on the photo-sharing platform.

Only Jacqueline Fernandez can afford to look this gorgeous that too with no makeup at all. The diva doesn’t even need those set of lights arranged in a way to enhance her beauty or those perfect backgrounds, she is herself enough to make a picture perfect and her latest Instagram post is a proof. The diva has taken out some moments from her dance sessions to post this perfect mirror image on the photo-sharing platform that shows the Judwaa 2 actor is all her natural beauty. A few hours have passed since the actor has posted the picture and it already has 1,140,278 likes.

Donning an Anarkali suit, the actor is looking just beautiful in the desi attire and she hasn’t made much efforts to make the picture flawless. We can clearly see a pair of ghungroos resting in a corner of the picture making the picture look exquisite. The comment section of the picture has already been flooding up with compliments and we just can’t agree more with people’s comment. If you haven’t seen the picture till now, take a look at it now:

There is no denying to the fact that Jacqueline is a remarkable dancer and we have seen her performing in several item numbers and award shows. Besides this, the diva is keeping busy with the project lined-up for her.

Being one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, the actor mostly keeps herself connected with her followers. She keeps sharing her pictures and videos via her Instagram handle and her fans just love her posts. Here are some of the posts by the Kick actor:

