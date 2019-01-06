Jacqueline Fernandez photos: Jacqueline Fernandez leaves no stone unturned to update her fans on social media. The Internet sensation has about 24.4 million followers on Instagram and misses no chance of hitting the top priority list of her fans. In her recent uploads, the actor is looking alluring, filing the New Year resolutions list.

Jacqueline Fernandez is known as one of the most stylish actors of the B-town. The Internet sensation has about 24.4 million followers on Instagram and continues to be the heartthrob of her fans. The hottie has flourished herself very well on screens, in just a small time span and never misses an opportunity of giving major fitness goals to her fans as she excels in yoga, gyming and stretching. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her photos of 2019 first Sunday. She looks adorable pondering upon the list of her new year resolutions.

The actor is looking cute posing in an innocent style. The diva masters the talent of gaining attention and regularly uploads her professional and personal upgrades on social media. The actor won Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of the year 2006 and commenced her career in Bollywood with the movie Aladin, where she played the role of Jasmine in the year 2009. The mass communication student has worked very hard and excelled in every field and has also given a list of hit movies like Race 2, Housefull 2, Kick, Roy, Judwaa 2, race 3 and many more. She also flourishes herself well in dancing and given blockbuster hit songs like Ek Do Teen, Heeriye, Jumme Ki Raat and many more.

