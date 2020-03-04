Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz is hitting the headlines for his upcoming collaboration with Bollywood Star Jacqueline Fernandez. Recently Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram account to share the video clip of dance where she clearly visible rehashing with Asim Riaz. Followed by that Fernandez shared other pictures asking Riaz to smile a little more. Asim Riaz, on the other hand also shares the update of his work along with Jacqueline. Both of them have cleared that they are shooting for their next song, sung by Neha Kakkar. Jacqueline is seen in her indo western avatar and Asim was snapped in his formal attire.

Jacqueline has also confessed that Asim looks good when he smiles, therefore, he must smile more. The pictures uploaded by Jacqueline clearly show Asim smirking slightly whereas Diva is killing her fans by her million-dollar smile. Since both of them have started shooting for their upcoming songs through their posts on Instagram it can be concluded that they are comfortable and enjoying each other’s company.

Talking about Jacqueline and Asim’s upcoming song is a Holi based made on the lyrics of Amitabh Bachchan’s popularly known holi song , Mere Angne Mein. Both of them have also shared behind the scene videos and pictures from the making of the song. Asim in the pictures is seen in white formal on the other hand Jacqueline is looking eye catchy in her pink lehenga.

