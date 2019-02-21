A fashionista, trend-setter and glam queen, Jacqueline Fernandez has been redefining fashion since her debut into Bollywood. Speaking in an interview with an entertainment portal, Jacqueline revealed why Bollywood's Chandni, Sridevi will always be a style icon. This Sunday marks the completion of one year of Sridevi's demise.

This Sunday marks the one year death anniversary of the evergreen actress, Sridevi. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been redefining fashion since she made her Bollywood debut, revealed in an interview the reason why Chandni from Mr India will forever be a style icon. She stated that Sridevi is the eternal style icon because she was versatile and was always able to pull on traditional and modern style so well and western so well.

She added that she will be the eternal style icon because of the saree she wore in Mr India for I Love You in the song Kaate Nahi Kat Te. From Hawa Hawai to English Vinglish, Sridevi has left behind a legacy for us to follow and her simple yet chic choices make her an eternal fashion icon.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Race 3 along with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. She will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput that is being helmed by Dostana director, Tarun Mansukhani. She will also be seen sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan in the official remake of Kirik Party.

Jacqueline Fernandez, a Sri Lankan-born-Indian actress, former model, and the winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006 started her career in Bollywood with the movie Aladin and since then she has made her mark in the hearts of her fans. Jacqueline is also known as the queen of hearts in India.

