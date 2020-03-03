Shooting for the song Mere Angne Mein, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz wrapped, Jacqueline takes to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into the song.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz will be seen playfully romancing each other in their Holi song Mere Angne Mein, buzz for the song is at its all-time high with Jacqueline announcing via her Instagram that the shooting for the song has been wrapped, while also uploading a couple of pictures with the Bigg Boss 13 finalist to give fans a sneak peek into the song.

The song is titled Mere Angne Mein and reportedly is a Holi song which was confirmed by Jacqueline in her Instagram Story where she was interacting with Asim Riaz and in the same video the two also revealed that the song is due to release prior to Holi on either 7th of March or on a date around it with no official confirmation as if yet.

Shooting for the song has been wrapped, and the fans are dying to see Jacqueline and Asim’s chemistry in the song as during the course of shooting for the song both the artists have developed quite a bond, apparent by the Instagram stories and posts shared by both of them.

What has caught the attention of fans is the humourous interactions of the two that Jacqueline regularly puts on her Instagram where both of them can be seen goofing around.

This song will mark Asim Riaz’s music video debut and his first acting ever project and also marking the Asim’s first project after leaving Bigg Boss house, which has made his fans super excited for the song.

While Jacqueline was last seen in the underwhelming Netflix film Drive and looks to win back her fans with this song Mere Angne Mein which is produced under the banner of T series and pairs her up with the fan-favorite Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz.

