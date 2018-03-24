Jacqueline Fernandez, the kick actress who is busy shooting for her upcoming action film starring famous personalities of Bollywood Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah suffered an eye injury on the sets of Race 3. The stunning lady who will be seen practising a lot of Mix Martial Art techniques in the movie was immediately taken to the hospital. Produce by Salman Khan films, the movie will release on June 15, 2018.

The Kick actress, Jacqueline Fernandez who is busy shooting for the upcoming thriller Race 3 in Abu Dhabi has suffered an eye injury due to high-intensity action sequences. She was immediately taken to the hospital. Soon after receiving the treatment she was discharged, as per the sources. The Bollywood diva soon returned to the sets to continue her scene of the movie after getting her treatment from the hospital. “Yes, it was a minor injury. Jacqueline is hurt above the eye while playing squash. She is better now and has resumed shooting,” confirmed Producer Ramesh Taurani.

Gorgeous lady has been shooting for the action sequence since the last week in Abu Dhabi. The scenes demand a lot of action and Mix Martial Art techniques which also includes a lot of punches and kicks. The beauty is really working hard as she prepares for the action moves daily for two hours. The third instalment of the film Race will hit the floors on June 15, 2018, that is Eid. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips film stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.

As Salman Khan has been surprising his fans by introducing each character on Twitter, the latest was Saqib Saleem who is seen holding the gun in his hand. JHe will be playing the role of Suraj: the angry young man. Take a look at the poster he shared with a caption, “Suraj: the angry young man . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Saqibsaleem @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial.”

