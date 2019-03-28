Jacqueline Fernandez takes her soul-sister Amanda Cerny to a Bollywood premiere: Jacqueline Fernandez recently invited American YouTube sensation Amanda Cerny to India and the latter instantly obliged by flying to Mumbai. While on her visit, Jacqueline Fernandez being a warm host introduced her friend to Bollywood by taking her to the special screening of Notebook.

Jacqueline Fernandez takes her soul-sister Amanda Cerny to a Bollywood premiere: Jacqueline Fernandez recently invited American YouTube sensation Amanda Cerny to India and the latter instantly obliged by flying to Mumbai. While on her visit, Jacqueline Fernandez being a warm host introduced her friend to Bollywood by taking her to the special screening of Notebook. On Wednesday, Jacqueline Fernandez attended the special screening of upcoming Bollywood film Notebook, along with Amanda Cerny. Jacqueline and Amanda created waves with their pictures last year as Jacqueline visited the States and developed a bond with the latter.

Jacqueline and Amanda Cerny were seen interacting with other celebrities at the screening. The two ladies also caught up with Salman Khan and the result was an epic selfie.

On Tuesday, Jacqueline Fernandez in an Instagram post asked Amanda Cerny to visit her in Mumbai and shared a picture of them. She wrote, “@amandacerny I think it’s about time you came visited me in Mumbai!!” To which the Youtuber commented, “Funny you mention it.”

Amanda Cerny has also made vines with YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam which goes by the name BB Ki Vines on the video sharing platform.

And within no time, Amanda confirmed her plans on her Instagram handle by sharing a picture from a flight along with the caption, “Bet you can’t guess why I’m so excited right now !!!!” Even Jacqueline was amazed to see such a quick response and reacted to the post, “Oh my god.. that was fast!!”, Amanda floored the actress with her reply, “your wish is my command, Jacqueline!!!!”

Jacqueline and Amanda’s pictures went viral on the internet in September last year when the actress met the social media sensation. Jacqueline posted a series of pictures from their meeting, where they were seen having a gala time together, and captioned it, “We are convinced we have been separated at birth!!! @amandacerny.” The actress was surprised to see such a resemblance with the Youtuber.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be next seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Apart from that, there were pictures doing the rounds on several social media platforms confirming Salman Khan has also met Jacqueline’s doppelganger, Amanda Cerny.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More