Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is among the highly anticipated films and features Akshay Kumar in the role of ATS chief Veer Sooryavanshi. Recently, the reports revealed that Bollywood queen Jacqueline Fernandez will share the screens with Akshay Kumar.

After Bollywood action king Akshay Kumar appeared in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba in a cameo role, fans just can’t keep calm to watch the film and witness the actor in ATS Chief Sooryavanshi in Rohit Shetty’s next directorial. However, no reports revealed the female lead role of the film. Lastly, one of the reports revealed that Jacqueline Fernandez will be appearing opposite the action actor Akshay Kumar. However, this will not be the first time when Akshay Kumar will be sharing screens with Jacqueline Fernandez, earlier to this both of them appeared in the movie Brothers in the year 2015 and Housefull 3 in 2016 and their fans also appreciated the hot chemistry.

Sooryavanshi is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and has created a lot of buzz before its release. Recently, the director of the film, Rohit discussed in an Interview that they are still working on the script. He also said that it is possible that Akshay Kumar will share the screens with his Padman co-star Sonam Kapoor in the film.

Talking about the film, earlier to this, two posters of the film Sooryavanshi, that features Akshay Kumar in the role of a cop, were released on social media and created a lot of curiosity among the fans. Not only this, but the movie will also prove to be Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s first collaboration and is set to hit the silver screens on Eid in 2020.

Akshay Kumar has a couple of movies lined up in his recent year’s schedule. He is also appearing in Anurag Singh’s film Kesari. The movie is said to be an action war film that features Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The story is based on Battle of Saragarhi in which, 21 Sikhs fought a battle against 10,000 Afghans in the year 1897.

After Kesari, Akshay will rope in the film Good news and will be sharing the screens with Kareena Kapoor. After which he will be appearing in the movie Housefull 4.

