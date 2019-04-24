Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez will soon make her digital debut with Netflix India’s Mrs. Serial Killer. The original film will be directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by wife Farah Khan. On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez will be soon seen making her digital debut with Netflix original film Mrs. Serial Killer. To share the news of her digital debut she took to her twitter handle to express her excitement on this new project! She wrote Super stoked to announce my new Netflix India original film Mrs. Serial killer which will be coming soon. This is going to be very fun. The film will be directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife, Farah Khan. The diva sherd the news with a still from the movie.in the closeup photo, the diva looks intense in the monochrome photo as she dons a scarf on her head.

The plot of the movie is based on- Her husband getting framed and imprisoned for serial murders, so the doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer to prove her husband isn’t guilty. Mrs. Serial Killer as a part of a recent announcement by the streaming giant Netflix India in which they revealed about their upcoming ten original films, Including horror movie by lust stories directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar, and produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Ronnie Screwvala. The other film is Guilty which will be produced by Karan and bankrolled under his production Dharma Productions.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Just a very excited PSA that @Asli_Jacqueline is officially part of the Netflix fam with Mrs. Serial Killer. Here's hoping that if we are ever framed for murder, she's got our back! pic.twitter.com/bHhiyCKFJm — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 24, 2019

Jacqueline Fernandez started her acting career back in 2009 with Aladin where she played the role of Jasmine but didn’t bag recognition until Housefull. Some of her movies are- Jane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Roy, Housefull 3, Judwaa 2, Baaghi 2, Race 3 and many other Srilankan films.

Watch her full movie Murder 2 here:

After making her Bollywood debut and featuring in more than 15 films back to back she became an internet sensation with more than 27 million followers on Instagram. Take a look at some of her movies here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App