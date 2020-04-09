Jacqueline Fernandez is about to take her step in Telugu venture. She is going to perform Aurangzeb's sister in Pawan Kalyan's film.

Jacqueline Fernandez is about to take her step in Telugu venture. She is going to perform Aurangzeb’s sister in Pawan Kalyan’s film. There are no such updates on her character in the film and another cast as the film has paused due to coronavirus lockdown. But just after the lockdown over the film will begin with a new cast. Jacqueline Fernandez who has made a totally unique image of hers in Bollywood also tries her hands in Telugu. As the Telugu impact is increasing these days and the films are doing great.

After SS Rajamouli’s Bahulbai, Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil and other super hits from Tollywood attracting the Bollywood actors and actress to try their hands. In recent times we have seen that many Bollywood actors have shown their interests in the Tollywood films and several remakes of such films have also been made in Bollywood like Arjun Reddy, Kaithi, Rowdy Rathore, Singham, etc.

Undoubtedly, Jacquline Fernandez is the diva of the Bollywood industry and people admire her personality, she has a huge following. It has been reported that she bagged Rs 2 crore for one song in Sahoo. Jacquline Fernandez is also interacting with fans these days. Many actors are putting their photos and other things on the that can keep them close to their fans.

A few actors are sharing their home workout schedule and a few are sharing their home cooking day on Instagram. Apart from that, many actresses is sharing sensuous dance videos, singing videos and others. For more updates stay tuned to NewsX.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App