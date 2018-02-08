Jacqueline Fernandez, who has earlier impressed us with her sexy dance moves in superhit songs like Chittiyan Kalaiyan, Lat Lag Gayi and Jumme ki Raat, is all set to recreate the iconic Madhuri Dixit’s Tezaab chartbuster Ek Do Teen, for Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles.

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to recreate the iconic Madhuri Dixit’s Tezaab chartbuster Ek Do Teen, for Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles. After showing us her great dance moves in popular tracks like Chittiyan Kalaiyan, Lat Lag Gayi and Jumme ki Raat, Jacqueline “is the perfect choice” for the dance number, says director Ahmed Khan. Ek Do Teen was originally directed by veteran choreographer Saroj Khan and now it is Ganesh Acharya who will be recreating the same old magic this time. Interestingly, Ganesh was one of the background dancers in the Madhuri Dixit song from Tezaab (1988) while Baaghi 2’s director Ahmed Khan was Saroj Khan’s assistant at the time.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Thursday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce the news of Jacqueline recreating Madhuri Dixit’s magical dance number EkDoTeen. “Remember the iconic number from #Tezaab: #EkDoTeen?… Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to step into Madhuri Dixit’s shoes, will appear in the recreated version of the song for #Baaghi2… Stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani,” tweeted Taran Adarsh. Disclosing details of the shoot, Ahmed Khan said in a press statement, “There will be three choreographers on the set today, that’s a picture perfect moment in itself. It’s an all-time favourite and I have asked Ganesh to retain Sarojji’s famous hook steps and Manish Malhotra to keep Madhuri Dixit’s pink outfit in mind while designing Jacqueline’s costume. I want the same feel of the earlier song that still looms large on everyone’s mind and also the same vibe, with the crowds chanting ‘Mohini, Mohini’ as Madhuri takes the stage.”

Baaghi 2 is an action film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is helmed by Ahmed Khan. The film features Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles. It is a sequel to the 2016 film Baaghi.