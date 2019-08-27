After her sensational performance in Saaho's song Bad Boy, reports are rife that Jacqueline Fernandez is seeking the help of Ram Charan to bag projects down south. The actor was last in Salman Khan's Race 3.

South superstar Prabhas’s next release Saaho is turning out to be a game changer for its leading lady Shraddha Kapoor. Touted as her debut in the Telugu film industry, Shraddha has been receiving a lot of love down south for her acting chops and stunning looks. Amid the sky-rocketing expectations from Saaho, it is also expected that Shraddha’s fortunes will change at the Hindi box office after the consecutive failures of Rock On 2, Ok Jaanu, Half Girlfriend, Haseena Parkar and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, with the exception being Stree.

Recent reports suggest that Jacqueline Fernandez is also on the same path and is seeking to bag some projects in Tollywood with the help with Ram Charan. Earlier this year, Jacqueline Fernandez opened up about taking acting classes in Los Angeles during her 2 months break in an interview with Film Companion.

She admitted that she came to Bollywood without any training and did not know the difference between a director and producer. After sometime it became monotonous and she used to be scared before showing up on sets. This fear particularly was set after her A Gentlemen tanked at the box office and failed to garner critical acclaim.

Post taking a break from films, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in upcoming Netflix film A Serial Killer. She also recently featured in Saaho’s song Bad Boy in which she featured alongside Prabhas. Released about a week ago, the song has garnered 26 million views on YouTube. With this, she recently launched her official YouTube channel to establish a connection with her fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App