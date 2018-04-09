Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was a part of Housefull 2 and Housefull 3 will unfortunately not be a part of the much-awaited film as the fourth installment is being helmed by Sajid Khan who is allegedly Jacqueline’s ex-boyfriend and the two apparently cannot work together due to personal differences.

The fourth installment of comedy franchise Housefull, titled Housefull 4, will go on floor soon but according to the latest media reports, Sri Lankan beauty and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was a part of Housefull 2 and Housefull 3 will unfortunately not be a part of the much-awaited film as the fourth installment is being helmed by Sajid Khan who is allegedly Jacqueline’s ex-boyfriend and the two apparently cannot work together due to personal differences. Producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala, who is the producer of the comedy franchise, had promised the entire cast of Housefull franchise that they would be the part of its fourth instalment, which begins shooting later this year.

If reports are to be believed, with all his efforts, Nadiadwala has not been able to get Fernandez on board, because director Sajid Khan is personally and professionally incompatible with the actress. A source close to the franchise said, “The choice was very clear for Sajid Nadiadwala. He had to either choose Sajid Khan or Jacqueline Fernandez since this former couple refused to work with one another. Nadiadwala who has a great working relationship with Jacqueline—she has been part of Nadiadwala’s Housefull, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Dishoom and Baaghi 2—had to sacrifice her for Housefull 4.”

ALSO READ: Baaghi 2 box office collection Day 10: Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani starrer action-thriller collects Rs 135.35 crore

Jacqueline, who was friends with Sajid earlier, had a guest appearance in the 2010 Housefull. This was followed by a complete role in Housefull 2 in 2012. Although she had a fall-out with Sajid later, she was nevertheless included in Housefull 3 as the producer Sajid Nadiadwala had a fall-out with Sajid. And he was replaced with director brothers Sajid-Farhad for Housefull 3. It will be soon confirmed if Nadiadwala is able to sort out things between Sajid Khan and Jacqueline and if she will be a part of Housefull 4.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff starrer Student Of The Year 2 goes on floors; final star-cast reveal on April 11th

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh not getting hitched this year, confirms Padmaavat star

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App