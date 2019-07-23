Jacqueline Fernandez Youtube channel launch: The first video on her Youtube channel shows Jacqueline Fernadez childhood, her winning pageants and now ruling the Bollywood industry. Check out the very first video on her official youtube channel here!

Following the footsteps of Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez too starts her youtube channel where she will cover the topics such as beauty, fitness, makeup and many more. She is one of the most sought after actress and is a huge name in the brand circuit. Taking to her Instagram handle she shared another BTS video from starting her Youtube channel where she went live and said that the youtube channel will be available at 4:30 pm today.

Being a social media influencer with more than 30 million followers on Instagram, the actress makes sure to use this to raise awareness about distress situation. One more good thing about her Youtube Channe is that except covering topics like beauty, fitness she will also talk about depression, happiness, and many more.

She shared the link of her Youtube channel via her Instagram story thirteen minutes back. The first video shows her journey from her childhood to her winning a pageant and now her Bollywood movies. She captioned it as My first YouTube video!! It’s been a crazyyy ride through Bollywood and it keeps getting better. This is a new beginning and I’m so excited to bring you all on this journey with me! YouTube, you’re next! I’d love to know what you think! Drop a comment. Like. Share. Subscribe! And stay tuned for another wild journey!

Check out her video here:

