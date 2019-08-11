Jacqueline Fernandez is counted amongst the most stunning actors of the industry. Currently, the actor is in Sri Lanka and is celebrating her birthday with her close friends. Some pictures from her birthday bash is currently creating a buzz on social media, have a look

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is the winner of Miss Universe Sri Lanka of 2016, turns a year older today. The actor is currently in Sri Lanka and pictures and videos from her birthday bash are currently creating a buzz on social media. In the pictures, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen enjoying her time with her close friends on a beach. In one of the videos, Jacqueline can be seen opening the bottle of champagne and later all of them can be seen running towards the beach to enjoy the soft tides of water.

In the pictures, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen dressed in a blue and white floral monokini. With wet hair and adorable smile, the actor is looking smoking hot. Jacqueline Fernandez is among the most hardworking stars who leaves no chance of impressing the fans with her phenomenal acting skills and versatile roles.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Netflix’s next film– Mrs Serial Killer, which narrates the story of a woman whose husband has been behind bars for several murders. In the film, Jacqueline Fernandez performs a murder to prove the innocence of her husband. The film is directed by Shirish Kumar and is bankrolled by his wife, Farah Khan.

Take a look at the photos–

Moreover, Jacqueline will also appear with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in their next film Drive. It is an action-thriller film which is helmed by Tarun Mansukhani and is produced by Karan Johar. The film also features Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk in supporting roles. After the film, Jacqueline will gear up for Kick 2 with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and will also appear in Arth remake with Swara Bhaskar.

